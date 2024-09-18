India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra enjoys a massive fanbase around the world and it was once again in full display in Brussels, Belgium where he took part in the Diamond League Final. Although Neeraj missed out on the title by the smallest of margins, the fanfare around him did not diminish even a bit. In a video going viral on social media, two female fans were seen asking for a selfie with him. Neeraj obliged but when he was walking away, one of the fans asked if she could have his phone number. Neeraj politely declined the request leaving the fan slightly disappointed.

European girls are crazy for Neeraj Choprapic.twitter.com/OI40C8Rmc5 — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) September 16, 2024

Neeraj Chopra on Sunday revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a fracture in his non-throwing left hand which he sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown before missing it by a single centimeter to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m.

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.

Chopra, who throws with his right hand, was beaten for the gold by two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada who sent his spear to 87.87m in his first attempt. This was Chopra's second consecutive Diamond League runner-up finish after winning the crown in 2022.

He normally falls down with his left palm touching the ground in the follow through after releasing the spear. On Saturday, in all his six attempts, Chopra avoided falling down and touching the ground with his left palm.

The Haryana athlete had been struggling with his fitness this year and is expected to meet a doctor soon to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

This hand injury is a new one and he did not elaborate much on it. This fracture may need a few months to heal.

Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

But he admitted that he could not meet his own expectations in the season.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn't meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go," he said.

Reflecting on his season, he said, "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I've learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

"I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."

(With PTI inputs)