Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history on Sunday after he became only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final with a best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze. After winning the silver medal, Chopra said that he is satisfied with the result, adding that he is happy to win a medal for the country.

"While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country," Chopra said after the men's javelin throw final.

"I am feeling very happy today as I won a silver medal for the country. I will try to better at the World Championships next year. I also want to thank SAI, TOPS, Athletics Federation and the government of India for supporting me and allowing me to train abroad. I hope that we'll get the same support in other sports so that we can make India proud. Thank you," he added.

Notably, former long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

It was a nervy and unusual start for Chopra, as he opened with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds.

But, to the big relief of the Indian contingent, and the legions of his fans back home, he got his rhythm back as he came up with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Promoted

For the record, Chopra had won gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

(With PTI Inputs)