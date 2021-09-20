Neeraj Chopra, India's only Olympic gold medallist in athletics, took to Twitter on Monday to share a picture of himself, revealing his two-step solution to get rid of tension. In the picture, the star javelin thrower can be seen posing with a glass of tea and a roti and he captioned the image in hindi "khao roti, piyo chai. Tension ko karo bye bye." Soon after Neeraj posted the image, it went viral on social media as fans appreciated the simplicity of the star Indian athlete.

"Everyday,ur sweet innocence makes us so proud of u,Neeraj Chopra," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Roti/chai...Dal/rajma chawal..our desi comfort foods, nothing beats it.Everyday,ur sweet innocence makes us so proud of u,Neeraj Chopra. — Rash2810 (@Rash28101) September 20, 2021

So cute and lovely Man. No attitude full native. Sir I will definitely meet you once in life. I am a big fan of you. — Pooja Pal (@PoojaPa06540856) September 20, 2021

Mr. @Neeraj_chopra1 aapko dekh kr humara tension vaise bhi chla jata hai...

Stay this way Forever cause

We love the way you are — itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) September 20, 2021

The 23-year-old was recently seen in the renowned quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati with India men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Earlier this month, Neeraj Chopra fulfilled a "small dream" of his, as he took his parents on their first flight. The star athlete had posted pictures on social media in which he was seen boarding a plane with his parents.

Neeraj won the Olympic gold in Tokyo in men's javelin final with a throw of 87.58m. However, lack of training and a bout of illness since his return forced Neeraj to end his 2021 campaign.

The 23-year-old vowed to comeback stronger next season which includes big events like World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," Neeraj had said.