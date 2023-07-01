Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Live: Murali Sreeshankar is in action in the long jump event. After him, India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who was a gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, will be returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off. He is seeking a second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday. The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha, Qatar, on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

Here are the Live Updates of Lausanne Diamond League 2023, Javelin Throw event:

Diamond League Lausanne LIVE: Murali 3rd after first round! Murali Sreeshankar ended at the third position after the end of the first round.

Diamond League Lausanne LIVE: Murali in action! Murali Sreeshankar is currently in action in the long jump event. He has jumped a distance of 7.75 in his first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League Live: Will injury affect him? Neeraj is making a comeback after suffering a muscle strain he suffered during training last month due to which he withdrew from the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13. Additionally, the 25-year-old skipped the just-finished Bhubaneswar National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Diamond League Lausanne LIVE: Can Neeraj cross 90m? Chopra's competition includes Anderson Peters from Grenada, (PB: 93.07m), Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic (PB: 90.88m), Johannes Vetter from Germany (PB: 97.76m), and former Olympic medalist Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago (PB: 90.16m).

Diamond League Live: Indian duo's time-table Sreeshankar's event is going to start at 12:05 am IST, while Neeraj Chopra's event is going to start at 12:18 AM IST

Diamond league live: Chopra, the event leader Chopra is coming into the event as the leader in the Javelin standings, scoring eight points and beating out the field with his impressive 88.67m throw in Doha, a distance he will look to better in Lausanne.

Diamond League Live: Sreeshankar up against some top names Sreeshankar will go up against Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (PB: 8.60m) and Simon Ehammer (PB: 8.45m). The long-jump entry list includes 2019 World Champion Tajay Gayle (PB: 8.69m) and Yuki Hashioka (PB: 8.36m).

Diamond League Live: Murali Sreeshankar in action too! Chopra will be joined by fellow Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (PB: 8.41m). His previous appearance in the series came in Paris, where he finished third with an 8.09m jump

Diamond League Live: Neeraj eyes good show! Olympic and reigning Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra who has a personal best of 89.94 metres will look to continue his impressive run after finishing first in the men's Javelin at the Doha meeting.

