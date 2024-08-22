Story ProgressBack to home
Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Updates: India Star Eyes Top Place After Olympics Silver
Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: Neeraaj Chopra is back in action two weeks after winning the silver at Paris Olympics
Neeraj Chopra in Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: Two weeks after winning his historic silver medal at the Paris Olympics, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will resume action at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday, seeking to reclaim the DL trophy at the season-ending finale next month. Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 with a 89.45m throw, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.
- 23:35 (IST)Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: Almost but not quite!For progress, Neeraj would want to breach that 90m mark. He has come close on a few occasions. Three of his nine competitors today have already done that. Jakub Vadlejch has a 90.88m personal best. Meanwhile, Julius Yego (92.72) and Anderson Peterson (93.07) have both breached the 92m mark. Neeraj's season best came at Paris 2024 qualification (89.45m) while his personal best is 89.94.
- 23:22 (IST)Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: No Arshad Nadeem!Neeraj will be up against a top-class field in Lausanne with five of the top-six finishers in Paris Olympics final competing. However, there is no Arshad Nadeem, with the Olympic champion deciding to sit this one out. Neeraj was the favourite to claim the gold in Paris, before Arshad pulled off one of the biggest heist in the history of Track and Field events. His Games record 92.97m throw was just too much for Neeraj on the night when the Indian managed to register just two of his six throws.
- 23:19 (IST)Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: Neeraj eyes return to top!Neeraj was the Diamond League champion in 2022. However, he finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic in the winner-takes-all final in Eugene, USA, last year. After missing out on a gold at Paris 2024, Neeraj would want to reclaim his Diamond League crown this time.
- 23:10 (IST)Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live: Injury concern for NeerajA groin injury has prevented Neeraj Chopra in giving his absolute best. He admitted that during the Olympics. He has now taken extra care so that its is not aggravated during the Diamond League. "I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury as I took extra care of that," he said."I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctors in my free time," he had said last week.
