Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will return to action after a one-month injury lay-off as he looks to win his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League. The star javelin thrower had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha, Qatar, on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month. He will return to action in Lausanne after pulling out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure.

When will Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will take place on Friday, June 30.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will take place at the Athletissima.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 start?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 is expected to start from 23:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's event at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)