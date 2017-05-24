National Anti Doping Agency Bans Top Indian Athlete

A top Indian athlete was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday after testing positive for banned performance enhancing substance meldonium. Talking to a news channel, a top NADA official refused to disclose the athlete's name. He, however, informed that over 20 syringes of the banned substance was found in the athlete's hostel room.

Russian star Maria Sharapova, a former World No.1 in the women's tennis circuit, had also tested positive for the same substance at the Australian Open in 2016.

The five-times grand slam champion stunned the world in March 2016 when she said she had returned a positive test for meldonium, a Latvian-made heart medication which was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) banned list from January 1.



Sharapova, the world's highest-paid sportswoman, claimed to have been taking meldonium on doctor's orders for 10 years and had failed to note that it had become a banned substance until hearing of her failed test at the first grand slam of the year.

Maria Sharapova marked her return from a 15-month doping ban on April 27 with a rusty 7-5, 6-3 win over Roberta Vinci in Stuttgart, describing victory as the "best feeling in the world". Sharapova, the former world number one, brushed off a nervous start to claim a convincing win on her controversial comeback having tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

"It's the best feeling in the world to walk out (on court), it's been a stage of mine since I was a young girl and it was very special," said Sharapova who celebrated her win with a succession of fist pumps and a broad smile before blowing kisses to all corners of the Porsche Arena.

She was originally suspended for two years but the ban was later reduced to 15 months.

