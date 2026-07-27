Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar made the finals of the Commonwealth Games 2026 after breaching the qualifying standard in his very first attempt on Monday. Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers. The 27-year-old is hoping to improve on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games. He is on a comeback trail after recovering a career-threatening knee injury -- a ruptured patellar tendon -- in April 2024, for which he underwent a surgery. The breakdown had robbed him of a highly anticipated maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics.

He recorded his season's best performance only last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Lokesh Sathyanathan is the other Indian in fray in the ongoing competition and he will be in action in Group B later in the day.

The finals will be held on July 29.

Sajan qualifies for men's 200m butterfly final

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing as the sixth fastest swimmer overall in the heats at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. The Indian clocked 1:58.59sec to finish second in Heat 2 behind Scotland's Duncan Scott (1:58.29), earning a place in the eight-man final slated later tonight.

Australia's Harrison Turner topped the qualification standings with 1:56.47sec, followed by New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt (1:57.35) and England's Edward Mildred (1:57.99).

Sajan finished ahead of Canada's Benjamin Loewen (1:58.87) and Australia's Matthew Temple (1:59.06), who completed the list of finalists.

The 32-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09sec at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.

Tejas Shirse qualifies for men's 110m hurdles final

National record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds on Monday.

The 24-year-old Shirse finished third in Heat 1, which was topped by overall leader Samuel Bennett of England with a timing of 13.20sec.

First three in each heat and the next two fastest advance to the final of the competition that will held later in the day.

Shirse's season's best came last month during the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana where he clocked 13.27sec, which is also the current national record.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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