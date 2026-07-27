Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Schedule, Indians In Action: Day 5 promises to be a major day for the Indian contingent at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. India's boxing team will be in focus with as many as four pugilists in action, including former world youth champion Sachin Siwach. Athletics action also begins on Monday, with India in medal contention across artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, swimming, and para athletics. 2022 CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar will feature in the men's long jump qualification, as the 27-year-old aims to go one better this time.

India has the chance to add to its weightlifting medal tally, with the likes of Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Valluri Ajaya Babu in action across their respective medal events.

India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Monday:

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

2:40 PM - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Tamilarasan, men's 400m hurdles Round 1

3:00 PM - Murali Sreeshankar, men's long jump qualification, Group A

4:20 PM - Lokesh Sathyanathan, men's long jump qualification, Group B

4:30 PM - Tejas Shirse, men's 110m hurdles Round 1

11:35 PM - Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K. Shyla, women's shot put F57 final (medal event)

11:40 PM - Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram and Tejaswin Shankar, men's high jump final (medal event)

1:57 AM (July 28) - Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi, men's 100m T38 final (medal event)

2:15 AM (July 28) - Tejas Shirse, men's 110m hurdles final, subject to qualification (medal event)

SWIMMING AND PARA SWIMMING

3:00 PM - Sajan Prakash, men's 200m butterfly - Heat 2

4:26 PM - Swatik Patil, men's 100m breaststroke SB9 - Heat 2

12:02 AM (July 28) - Swatik Patil, men's 100m breaststroke SB9 final, subject to qualification (medal event)

1:44 AM (July 28) - Sajan Prakash, men's 200m butterfly final, subject to qualification (medal event)

BOXING

4:45 PM - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) men's 60kg Round of 16

6:00 PM - Ankush, men's 80kg Round of 16

10:30 PM - Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) women's 51kg Round of 16

1:00 AM (Tuesday) - Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland), men's 70kg Round of 16

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

6:15 PM - Protistha Samanta, women's vault final (medal event)

WEIGHTLIFTING

5:30 PM - Gyaneshwari Yadav, women's 53kg final (medal event)

8:00 PM - Bindyarani Devi, women's 58kg final (medal event)

12:45 AM (July 28) - Ajaya Babu, men's 79kg final (medal event)

BOWLS AND PARA BOWLS

10:05 PM - Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya), men's singles Section D sectional play

1:10 AM (Tuesday) - Men's singles and women's pairs semifinals, subject to Putul Sonowal and the pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh qualifying

3x3 WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

7:30 PM (Tuesday) - India vs Nigeria, women's wheelchair Pool B match

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