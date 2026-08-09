Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the country's Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists in New Delhi on Sunday. He congratulated the winners from the Glasgow event and praised their performances. PM Modi also uploaded a video from the meeting in which he could be seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the Indian athletes. India's gold medal-winning boxer Sakshi Chaudhary held a selfie camera in her hand and said, "Hello friends. Our honourable PM sir has invited all the Commonwealth Games medallists here and we are feeling proud about it. We felt good meeting him. He is very humble. Sir, you also please say something."

PM Modi then said, "Jo khelega, wo khilega (The one who plays will blossom). Always cheer for Bharat. Bharat mata ki jai."

Later, the PM also tweeted about his meeting with the athletes.

"Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters," PM Modi posted on X while sharing some photographs of the meeting.

Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games.



Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters. pic.twitter.com/1zkYCKiV8r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2026

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

India's boxing contingent enjoyed a particularly successful campaign, with the country's pugilists winning a record haul of 10 medals at the Glasgow Games. Sakshi was among the seven Indian boxers who returned with gold.

The nation had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign. Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story.

Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals. With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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