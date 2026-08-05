Speaking to NDTV for the first time after arriving from Glasgow, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi declared that the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will set a grand new benchmark for international sporting events. Highlighting the nation's transformative sports journey, Sanghavi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the Fit India movement for creating a solid foundation that enabled India to secure host rights for the historic centenary edition.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Fit India movement was launched, and India began its preparation for hosting the Commonwealth Games," Sanghavi told NDTV. Elaborating on the massive sports infrastructure developed in Ahmedabad, he emphasized that these world-class facilities belong to the entire nation. "The sports infrastructure in Ahmedabad has improved tremendously. This infrastructure is not just for Gujarat, but is open to the youth of the entire country. When young athletes come to Gujarat, they do not come as guests, but as members of our family," said Sanghavi.

Sanghavi praised the rising momentum of Indian athletics, noting how talent from small towns is making its mark globally. "Youth from small places are coming forward and winning medals. The world has witnessed the strength of India's punch, and the daughters of our nation have made us proud," he remarked. Expressing confidence in India's sporting future, he asserted that India will aim for the top spot in 2030.

"Ahmedabad will set a new benchmark in the Commonwealth Games. The arrangements for athletes will earn global praise, and building on the major tournaments hosted over the last two years, Ahmedabad is completely ready," Sanghavi added.

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