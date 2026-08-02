Exactly four years ago, on August 1, 2020, Shubham Juyal was lying in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), grappling with the reality of an above-knee amputation. Hopeless, aimless, and watching his lifelong dream of becoming an Indian Army officer slip away just days before his interview, life seemed to have come to a devastating halt. Fast forward four years to August 1, 2026, and Juyal is standing tall on the podium at the Commonwealth Games, holding a silver medal around his neck as he refuses to surrender his spirit.

"This is a big achievement because just four years ago, on August 1st, I was in the ICU. I had an above-knee amputation and at that time I was completely hopeless and aimless," Juyal told IANS, reflecting on his incredible journey. "I never thought that after four years I would compete in the Commonwealth Games, let alone win a silver medal."

Before the life-altering accident, Juyal's sole focus was serving in Indian Army. Having already cleared his written examinations, he was merely a week away from his interview when tragedy struck.

Juyal was 26 when he cleared the written exam for the Army Cadet College entry scheme and was on his way to his SSB interview when a serious motorcycle accident changed the course of his life.

"Four years ago, my aim was to become an Army officer," he recalled. "I didn't know what I would do in life after the accident."

The turning point came in 2023 when Juyal entered the Army Paralympic Node. It was there that he met with Subedar Major RK Singh Rawat, the man who would help rewrite his destiny. At the time, Juyal had no background in para-athletics.

"I didn't even know the zero of shot put," Juyal admitted. "But my coach motivated me and taught me everything. The Indian Army, my family, and my friends supported me immensely through it all."

For the newly crowned CWG silver medallist, Glasgow silver is the launchpad for greater glories ahead as he is eyeing clinching a gold at the 2028 Paralympics.

"It's a big journey, but I think it has just started," Juyal added. "There are many more medals to come. And my aim is to win the 2028 LA Paralympics gold medal," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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