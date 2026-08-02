Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India eye as many as seven medals on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday. With 39 medals, India currently sit fourth in the medal tally, courtesy of 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. India have had a contrasting day in judo, with Ishroop Singh qualifying for the quarterfinals in the women's -78kg event, while both Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas were eliminated in the Round of 16. India have so far won four medals in judo, including two gold, one silver and one bronze. Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to qualify for the men's 40km points race final. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action later today. (CWG 2026 Medals Tally | CWG 2026 Day 11 Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates from Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow: