Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India eye as many as seven medals on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday. With 39 medals, India currently sit fourth in the medal tally, courtesy of 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. India have had a contrasting day in judo, with Ishroop Singh qualifying for the quarterfinals in the women's -78kg event, while both Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas were eliminated in the Round of 16. India have so far won four medals in judo, including two gold, one silver and one bronze. Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to qualify for the men's 40km points race final. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action later today. (CWG 2026 Medals Tally | CWG 2026 Day 11 Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
CWG 2026 Live: Disappointment in cycling!
Dinesh Kumar also exits the competition after finishing 11th in his heat of the men's 40km Points Race first round. He fails to qualify for the final, ending India's hopes of a medal in the event.
CWG 2026 Live: Yash disappoints!
Back-to-back eliminations for India as Yash Ghanghas, following Avtar Singh's exit, has also bowed out of the competition. The Indian judoka lost to Wales' Joshua Whitehouse after picking up two early shidos. Whitehouse then broke the deadlock with a waza-ari to seal the win.
CWG 2026 Live: Avtar crashed out!
Avtar Singh bows out! Cyprus' Ariston Michael has landed a stunning ippon on the Indian judoka to seal the contest. As a result, Avtar will not get a chance to compete in the repechage. All eyes now turn to Yash Ghanghas in the 100kg category!
CWG 2026 Live: Avtar in action!
Judoka Avtar Singh's men's -100kg bout is also underway! He is up against Cyprus' Ariston Michael in the Round of 16 clash. Michael has been penalised with a shido already.
CWG 2026 Live: Ishroop's into quarters!
Ishroop avances! The Indian judoka is through to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Scotland's Nichole Wood. She broke the tie with the help of yuko and seal her passage into the next round.
CWG 2026 Live: Judo action next!
India's Ishroop Singh will be in action shortly! She faces Scotland's Nichole Wood in the women's -78kg Round of 16.
CWG 2026 Live: Heroes' welcome!
The first batch of Indian athletes, including ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh, returned home after a successful Commonwealth Games campaign to a heroes' welcome, with hundreds of fans lining up to receive them at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. Olympic medallist Mirabai clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 49kg event.
VIDEO | Delhi: Commonwealth games weightlifting contingent reaches Delhi, Gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu says, "I am extremely happy for India. I have won a medal, and I feel very proud. I belong to Manipur, so this makes me even happier. I have been able to do something... pic.twitter.com/BU1c7dchQm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2026
CWG 2026 Live: Bad start!
Bad news coming from the velodrome as Harshveer Singh Sekhon has been eliminated in the Men's 40km Points Race, with a -40 DNF. Onus now on Dinesh Kumar, who is part of Heat 2.
CWG 2026 Live: New Day, Renewed Hope!
A new day brings new hope as India aims for medals in track cycling. First up, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon take part in the men's 40km Points Race qualifying round. Dinesh is in Heat 2, while Harshveer is in Heat 1. Cycling is one of the four disciplines, alongside basketball, swimming and gymnastics, in which India have failed to win a medal in Glasgow.
CWG 2026 Live: India's Day 11 Schedule!
India's CWG 2026 Day 11 Schedule:
JUDO
Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland), 2.30 PM onwards
Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus)
Men's 100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales)
Women's -78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification), 7.30 PM onwards
Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification)
Men's 100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification)
TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING:
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2), at 2.09 PM
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM
Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification), at 9.09 PM
CWG 2026 Live: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Led by a seven-gold haul in boxing, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings on the penultimate day. India eyes as many as seven medals on Day 11!