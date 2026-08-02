The world had ruled India out from even breaking into the top 5 as the country saw its stronghold sports like wrestling, badminton, hockey and cricket being removed from the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. However, Indian athletes punched above their weight, taking the country to the 4th spot on the penultimate day of the Glasgow Games with a tally of 39 medals. Boxers delivered a record haul of 10 medals, including 6 golds, as India showed the world how rapidly it is bridging the sporting gap with others.

As the CWG 2026 enters its final day, India would be keen to breach the 40-medal tally mark, and there's a realistic possibility that it would happen. On Sunday, Indian athletes will potentially be participating in 7 medal events.

The finals Indian athletes are guaranteed to participate in are track cycling 1000m time trial and para cycling C4-C5 1000m time trial. However, athletes will be in fray for a few more finals.

In Judo, a total of 3 Indian athletes will be competing in their respective Round of 16 matches on the final day. India can potentially win medals from all three events on Sunday. In Track Cycling, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh will be determined to continue their progression as India look to clinch their first track cycling medal in Comonwealth Games history.

As far as Judo is concerned, India have already won three medals in the sport in Glasgow. Asmita Dey (Women's -48 kg), Harsh Singh (Men's -60 kg) and Yamini Mourya (Women's -57 kg) have won a bronze, bronze and silver medal respectively already.

Medals India Can Win On Final Day Of CWG 2026:

Track Cycling: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (1 Medal)

Para Cycling: Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (1 Medal)

Track Cycling: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in in Men's 40km Points Race Final (2 Medals, if they qualify)

Judo: Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghangas in Women's -78kg, Men's -100kg and Men's +100kg events respectively (3 Medals, if they qualify)

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