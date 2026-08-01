India's Ankush Panghal won India's 37th medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching gold in the men's 80kg boxing event. It was the seventh gold by Indian boxers at the marquee event. Earlier, Sachin Siwach beat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg boxing category after a split verdict, having the lost the first round 3-2. Panghal's gold was India's seventh in boxing and 13th overall in Glasgow. India rose to the 4th spot in the medals tally. Currently, India have 37 medals - 13 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze.

Earlier, Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas won gold medals in their respective categories, while Jadumani Singh settled for a silver. Arundhati beat Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

Sakshi then beat Ruby White of England in women's 51kg final 5-0 to win India's third boxing gold of the day.

It was a harder final bout for Priya who beat Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada 4-1 in a split verdict in the women's 60kg.

India's Updated Medals Tally:

Jadumani lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon.

After a bit of struggle against his taller opponent, Jadumani rallied to win the first round 3-2.

However, Dixon then showed his wares and fought back brilliantly to take the second round by an 5-0 unanimous verdict.

The Aussie used the momentum to edge out his opponent and end India's golden run in the boxing ring.

Jadumani had stormed into the men's 55kg final after pulling off a 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday.

In the women's section, Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other.

However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Earlier, 22-year-old Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour.

The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, however, settled for a silver after losing to Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women's 70kg final in a split 1-4 verdict.

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