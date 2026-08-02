CWG 2026 India Schedule, Day 11: It's the last day of the Commonwealth Games. After an action-packed two days for India at the marquee event, today is the last chance to take the medal tally to 40. Boxers brought home 10 medals as India's tally touched 38 on Saturday. On Sunday, the focus will be on the judokas. Three players are in action: Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghangas. So far, judo has resulted in four medals for India. If all three win a medal each, India will go past the 40-medal mark.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will officially begin its journey as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games when the host baton and the Commonwealth Games flag are handed over during the closing ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Games on Sunday, officials said. “The host baton and the Commonwealth Games flag will be formally handed over to Ahmedabad on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow,” an official release said.

JUDO

Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland), 2.30 PM onwards

Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus)

Men's +100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales)

Women's -78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification), 7.30 PM onwards

Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification)

Men's +100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification)

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING:

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2), at 2.09 PM

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM

Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM

Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification), at 9.09 PM

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