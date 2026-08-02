India jumped to the 4th spot in the Commonwealth Games 2026 as boxers earned an unprecedented 10 medals to the country's medal tally on Saturday. With a whopping 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals, India truly have punched their weight in the Glasgow Games, especially after losing stronghold sports like wrestling, badminton, hockey, etc. It was Mirabai Chanu who opened India's gold medal account in Glasgow with a top-podium spot in 46kg weightlifting after Jhandu Kumar bagged the country's first medal of the 2026 Games by clinching bronze in para powerlifting. (CWG 2026 Medal Tally)

The Glasgow Games have seen India register many firsts, despite a reduction in the number of competitions. Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal, claiming bronze in the event. Gulveer Singh also scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in athletics at a single Commonwealth Games, earning silver in the men's 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

The story, however, isn't over yet, with a few more medals expected in Judo and track cycling as India look to take their tally past the 40-medal mark in Glasgow.

Full List Of Medal Winners For India In Commonwealth Games 2026:

Gold Medal Winners:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 48kg): The Olympic medallist set the pace for India's weightlifting campaign by winning gold in the 48kg category with a commanding performance.

Sharmila Dhankar (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para-athletics.

Dilip Gavit (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Blazed down the straight track to capture a memorable gold medal in the sprint category.

Asmita Dey (Judo, Women's 48kg): Delivered a brilliant martial arts display on the mat to secure a historic judo gold.

Harsh Singh (Judo, Men's 60kg): Out-grappled his opponents to claim the top spot on the podium in the lightweight division.

Soman Rana (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Powerhouse performance on the field to lead a dominant Indian finish in the F57 category.

Preeti Pawar (Boxing, Women's Category): Out-manoeuvred her opponent in a tactical contest to spark India's gold surge in the ring.

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing, Women's Category): Controlled the ring effectively with clean jab technique to claim a well-earned gold.

Sakshi Chaudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Showcased exceptional footwork and stamina to dominate her weight category.

Priya Ghanghas (Boxing, Women's Category): Relentless pressure and sharp punches carried her through to a decisive final victory.

Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Put on a clinical display over three rounds to secure a unanimous judges' decision.

Sachin Siwach (Boxing, Men's Category): Used his long reach effectively to control the tempo of the bout and seal gold.

Ankush Panghal (Boxing, Men's Category): Showed disciplined counter-punching to earn the judges' vote in a high-intensity final.

Silver Medal Winners:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): The Olympic champion recorded a season-best mark of 85.83m on his second attempt to bag silver.

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics, Men's Long Jump): Showed incredible consistency to earn his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver.

Praveen Chithravel (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Covered a distance of 16.58m to earn a podium finish in a thrilling finale.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump): Cleared the bar smoothly to become the first Indian high jumper to win a CWG silver medal.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 10,000m): Broke new ground for national distance running by becoming the first Indian CWG medallist in the 10,000m.

Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting, Men's 60kg): Opened the able-bodied medal tally for India while setting a Games record with a 121kg snatch.

Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting, Men's 65kg): Put together a solid series of lifts to finish with a combined total of 286kg for silver.

Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting, Women's 53kg): Totaled 199kg following an intense, record-breaking battle on the platform.

Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting, Men's 79kg): Maintained excellent technique through heavy attempts to lock in a second-place finish.

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women's 69kg): Displayed remarkable grit across both clean-and-jerk and snatch segments to win silver.

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting, Men's +110kg): Set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record of 176kg before sealing the silver medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing, Women's 75kg): The Tokyo Olympic medallist fought hard through to the final bout to take silver.

Narender Berwal (Boxing, Men's 90+kg): Fought valiantly in the super-heavyweight final against England's Damar Thomas but had to settle for a second-place finish.

Jadumani Singh (Boxing, Men's 55kg): Pushed Australia's Jye Dixon close in an energetic final before taking the silver medal.

Yamini Mourya (Judo, Women's 57kg): Battled into the final round after a series of tactical victories on the mat. But missed out on the elusive yellow metal.

Mohammed Basil (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Crossed the finish line in 10.83 seconds to secure an Indian 1-2 podium finish in the event.

Shubham Juyal (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Overcame severe personal setbacks to record a 13.28m throw and earn silver.

Bronze Medal Winners:

Yashvir Singh (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): Produced a massive personal best throw of 85.41m on his final attempt to snatch bronze.

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Recorded an impressive distance of 16.52m to share the podium alongside Praveen Chithravel.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 5000m): Followed up his 10,000m silver with a gut-wrenching late sprint to add a 5000m bronze.

Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics, Men's Decathlon): Showed remarkable versatility across 10 grueling track-and-field disciplines to claim bronze.

Seema Kaliramna (Athletics, Women's Discus Throw): Uncorked a best throw of 58.65m on her third attempt to secure a spot on the podium.

Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting, Women's 58kg): Lifted a total of 199kg to claim her second career Commonwealth Games medal.

Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting, Men's Heavyweight): Got India's overall medal collection rolling in Glasgow with a strong 190kg bench press.

Shilpa Shyla (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded the bronze medal following a successful technical appeal by the contingent.

Unnati Sharma (Judo, Women's Category): Fought through the repechage rounds to earn a precious medal on the judo mat.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace