The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will officially draw to a close on Sunday, 2 August. India, who are hoping to add to their 39-medal tally on the final day, will formally take over the baton during the closing ceremony, with the 2030 edition scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad. A line-up of stellar performances is planned at the OVO Hydro to bring the quadrennial event to an end, as a host of international artists take centre stage to wrap up the action.

"The Closing Ceremony is all about connection. It's going to be emotional," said Louisa Mahon, Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer at Glasgow 2026.

"It's the moment that we celebrate and say thank you to athletes from across the Commonwealth and to the people of Glasgow who got behind the Games. It's a time for reflection, but it's also a huge afters - a time to party, in a way that only Glasgow does."

Who will be performing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The closing ceremony in Glasgow will see performances from rock band Simple Minds, renowned for iconic hits such as 'Alive and Kicking', 'Waterfront', 'Promised You a Miracle', and 'Belfast Child'. The lineup also features performances by BEMZ, Cammy Barnes, and Sandi Thom.

Australian singer and former Neighbours star Delta Goodrem will also make an appearance, having done so previously at the Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018 Games.

Representing the 2030 host city, Ahmedabad, India will also feature performances from acclaimed artists Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna.

What time does the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony begin?

The ceremony starts at 21:00 local time on Sunday (2 August). In India, the ceremony starts at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held at the Hydro, which holds up to 13,000 fans.

How to watch the live telecast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network and DD Free Dish.

How to watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

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