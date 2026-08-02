The first batch of Indian athletes, including ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Lovepreet Singh, returned home after a successful Commonwealth Games campaign to a heroes' welcome, with hundreds of fans lining up to receive them at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. Olympic medallist Mirabai clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 49kg event. "Coming from Manipur, I feel really proud that I have done something good for my Country," Mirabai told PTI after arriving at the airport.

Lovepreet, who settled for silver in the men's 110kg category after narrowly missing the gold by just one kilogram, said his next target is the Asian Games in Japan.

"I would like to thank my Indian Navy staff and captain Vijay Kumar, and all who have come," said the 28-year-old from Punjab, who lifted a total of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record of 176kg in the snatch.

"It happens (missing on gold), but I did my hard work and I have got the result for that and when two players fight one has to lose. Up next, I will prepare well for Asian Games." Indian weightlifters concluded their campaign with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

"Everyone has welcomed us like this so it feels great, thankyou all for making feel like home," said Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who claimed bronze in the women's 58kg category.

VIDEO | Delhi: "I will come back with a better performance," says Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh on his return to New Delhi after winning silver at the Commonwealth Games.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5wjF9vdccs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2026

"I'll train even harder than I have so far for the upcoming competitions." Rishikanta Singh, who won silver in the men's 60kg category, said he would strive for gold the next time.

"Feeling good that I have got a medal for India. I've already spoken about my performance, but I'll come back stronger and perform even better," Rishikanta said.

The Imphal-born Indian Army weightlifter also appealed for peace in his home state, saying it would help produce more sporting talent.

"For me both Navy and Meitei are equal. I would want to say this that we need peace in Manipur so that Manipur could produce more athletes even better than me," he said.

India are currently fourth in the medal standings with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals for an overall tally of 39.

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