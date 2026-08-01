The inaugural Royal Enfield Challengers' Cup is set to get underway tomorrow at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh, bringing together some of the finest emerging Ice Hockey talent from Ladakh and Spiti alongside the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The six-day tournament will feature five teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final on August 6.

Organised under the Royal Enfield Social Mission, the tournament marks the beginning of another exciting chapter in Royal Enfield's long-term commitment to strengthening Ice Hockey across the Himalayas by creating meaningful competitive opportunities for emerging athletes.

Designed as a new competitive platform, the Challengers' Cup will feature the Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors, and Spiti Titans, alongside the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team ITBP. The Leh and Kargil teams comprise the upcoming athletes from their respective regions competing in the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, while the Spiti Titans are made up of the top talent from the Spiti Cup. These teams, all part of the Royal Enfield Social Mission developmental leagues, now get a chance to compete against two of the strongest institutional teams in the country. This opportunity provides these young athletes with invaluable exposure to high-quality competition while accelerating their development and strengthening the sport's roots in the Himalayas.

The tournament will begin with Kargil Warriors taking on the Central Ice Hockey Team, ITBP at 6:00 PM on August 1, followed by Leh Kings facing the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team at 8:00 PM.

To complement the competitive action, the three regional teams will also undergo dedicated training sessions from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM each day between August 1 and August 4, ensuring continued skill development throughout the tournament.

Among the regional teams, Leh Kings will be led by Karma Rigyal Stein, alongside former Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League MVP Mushtaque Ahmad Giri. Kargil Warriors boast last season's leading scorer Waseem Bilal and Sajjad Hussain, while Spiti Titans will be spearheaded by Tanzin Dorje, one of the standout performers from Spiti Cup Season 3.

Hosted at Leh's recently upgraded all-season artificial ice rink, the tournament also highlights how improved sporting infrastructure is enabling Ice Hockey to be played and

developed beyond the traditional winter season, creating new opportunities for players, communities and the sport itself.

Building on the success of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, which attracted over 34,000 community members last season, the Challengers' Cup further strengthens the competitive pathway for emerging athletes across the Himalayas. Through its Social Mission and partnerships with the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh and Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul & Spiti, Royal Enfield Social Mission continues to foster a sustainable, community-led ecosystem that empowers local players and contributes to the long-term growth of the sport.

Taking place during the summer tourism season, the competition also offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of Indian Ice Hockey firsthand, showcasing how the sport is steadily evolving into a year-round attraction across the Himalayas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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