Senior sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu has died in a road accident. Sidhu, who was in his 50s, worked for multiple media organisations during his career, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala and the Hindustan Times. He also did freelance work. The fatal accident took place late on Sunday night in East Delhi and he was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

The Delhi-based Press Club of India issued a statement to offer condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu in a tragic road accident. A familiar and respected presence at the Press Club of India, his passing marks a profound loss to Indian journalism," it said.

"His dedication to sports journalism, unwavering professionalism and insightful reporting earned him immense respect across the media fraternity.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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