Yoga Federation of India (YFI) General Secretary Abhinav Joshi has questioned the recognition process for the National Sports Federation (NSF), saying that the federation is still not fully convinced that the process will be completely fair and transparent. He said that if required, the federation will once again approach the court. Joshi said, “We have never claimed that the recognition process this time will be completely fair. We have been fighting a legal battle for the past six years. If the same circumstances are repeated again, we will approach the court once again or continue our fight through democratic means. We have no complaint against the government, but the interference of certain influential individuals continues to remain a matter of concern.”

He said that the Yoga Federation of India will soon meet Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha and Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. He said the federation will demand restoration of its membership and insist that the decision be taken on the basis of merit and eligibility.

Joshi said, “Our organisation has been working for the development of Yogasana as a sport for the past 51 years. We have more than 700 district units and a strong organisational structure across the country. If the decision is taken on the basis of merit and experience, our case is strong.”

He said that if the Yoga Federation of India is granted recognition again, its first priority will be to establish a transparent and fair sporting system. At the same time, competitions will be expanded down to the district and village levels to provide opportunities to a greater number of athletes.

Joshi claimed that strengthening India's position in Yogasana at the international level is among their key priorities. He said that his organisation has previously played an important role in organising and developing Yogasana competitions at the international level.

Expressing concern over the future of athletes due to the delay in the recognition process for the National Sports Federation, he said that in the absence of an NSF, it would also become difficult to conduct trials for Khelo India and other national-level competitions.

He said, “The athletes are suffering the most. We have never stopped athletes from participating in competitions organised by any other organisation. I appeal to all athletes to participate in competitions wherever they get an opportunity and continue their practice. Our fight is not for any particular organisation; it is for the future and rights of the athletes.”

Joshi alleged that there had been political influence in the formation of the National Sports Federation in the past, against which his organisation had approached the court. He said that international sporting rules do not permit political interference in national sports federations and that, in line with this principle, his organisation is demanding a transparent system.

He said that the Yoga Federation of India conducts competitions, training camps, and coach and referee development programmes from the district level to the national level across the country. According to him, around 2,500 trained coaches are currently associated with the organisation and are providing training to athletes at the grassroots level.

Joshi also claimed that Yogasana is not a new sport. He said that the competitions, technical rules and syllabus developed by his organisation years ago are now being adopted by other organisations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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