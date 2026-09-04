Indian weightlifter Keyaa Kunal Banerji has become an overnight sensation after her stunning 140kg deadlift at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in South Africa. A viral video has caught the attention of fans on social media, where she can be seen deadlifting a weight more than three times her body weight. Weighing 45.70kg, Keyaa's 140kg deadlift earned her a silver medal at the competition, which was held in Sun City. The clip of her pulling off the deadlift has been widely circulated, with fans celebrating her achievement and congratulating Keyaa for making India proud at the championships.

Meet Keyaa Banerji - just 21 and already making India proud with a Silver Medal in the Deadlift event at the 2026 IPF World Championshipspic.twitter.com/gELqTCIljE — Rupok Acharjee (@RupokAcharjee) September 2, 2026

Who is Keyaa Kunal Banerji?

Keyaa is a 21-year-old powerlifter from Haryana, India. She competed in the Junior Women's 47kg category at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships.

She won a silver medal at the competition despite finishing fifth in the overall standings, with a combined lift of 280kg, including a 90kg squat, a 50kg bench press, and a 140kg deadlift.

Ireland's Blathnaid O'Dwyer also lifted 140kg, but Keyaa took the silver after finishing ahead of her in the deadlift section. She only fell behind to France's Ines Herbaux, who lifted 165kg.

Her 280kg total was a massive improvement on her recent outings. She had recorded an 82.5kg squat, a 47.5kg bench press and a 127.5kg deadlift for a total of 257.5kg at the National Championships last year.

At the latest National Championships, Keyaa pulled off a 95kg squat, a 52.5kg bench press and a 140kg deadlift for a total of 287.5kg.

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