Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated young karate player Jaanmoni Konwar for winning a gold medal at the National Games, saying the achievement reflects the sporting talent present across Upper Assam. Speaking about Jaanmoni's success, Sarma said several talented sportspersons have emerged from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat. "We have a lot of talent, particularly in these four districts. Be it education, sports, or culture, we have a lot of talent from these areas," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While referring to Jaanmoni's achievement, he also mentioned other sportspersons who have emerged from the area, including Lovlina Borgohain, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Priyogeswar Boro.

Assam Girl Wins National Karate Gold, Returns Home To Family Living In Tent | Report by @RatnadipC



17-year-old Janmoni Konwar recently won the gold medal in the National Karate Championship in New Delhi. When she returned home on Monday, however, she found her family still… pic.twitter.com/kpB9WtdIEB — NDTV (@ndtv) August 10, 2026

“As I told you, we are discussing Jaanmoni, but even Lovlina, Nayanmoni, and Priyogeswar Boro, everybody is from these areas. So that is a huge catchment area for talent, and we will continue to support it," Sarma said.

#IndiaMatters with @ShivAroor | She brought home a gold medal🥇. But she has no home💔 to return to.



At just 17, Janmoni Konwar made Assam proud by winning gold at the All India Karate Championship. Yet behind the celebration lies a painful reality: floods washed away her… pic.twitter.com/aG9pM1S38Z — NDTV (@ndtv) August 11, 2026

Jaanmoni's gold medal has brought attention to the sporting potential of the region, with the Chief Minister stressing the need to continue identifying and supporting young talent.

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