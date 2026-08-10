India clinched the bronze medal in the men's quadrant event at the King's Cup Sepak Takraw Championship in Thailand on Friday. It was a huge result for India and it boosted their confidence immensely ahead of the Asian Games 2026. India lost to hosts Thailand in the semi-finals but they went down fighting in a thrilling three-set clash. India lost 15-9, 9-15, 9-15 but it was enough for them to secure a podium finish. The bronze medal win left social media buzzing as the sport has been gaining popularity in the last few years and the video of their campaign as well as the medal celebrations has gone viral.

The sport of Sepak Takraw involves elements from volleyball, football and martial arts. The players are allowed to use their head, knees, feet and other parts of the body (except for hands) to keep the ball in the air and send it over the net. While it is played on a court similar to badminton, the gameplay closely resembles that of volleyball.

BREAKING



INDIA MEN'S QUADRANT SEPAKTAKRAW TEAM WINS WORLD C'SHIPS BRONZE



India lost SF vs Hosts Thailand in a 3-setter 15-9, 9-15, 9-15 to settle for Bronze



Sepaktakraw (Quadrant) also features in Asian Games



India's 2nd medal this World's / Thai King's Cup… pic.twitter.com/XqKXQUW7LS — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 7, 2026

The King's Cup Sepak Takraw Championship is one of the big competitions in the sport with big names taking part every year. The tournament, dedicated to the King of Thailand, began in 1985 and Malaysia were the first ever winners. Since then, Thailand have dominated the competition.

This was yet another good show for India after they won the men's quadrant gold medal at the Asia Sepak Takraw Championship 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. India defeated Japan 15-10, 12-15, 15-12 in the final after topping Group B comprising of Malaysia and South Korea. They defeated Thailand in the semi-finals of the competition.

Back in March 2025, India won their first-ever men's regu gold medal at the International Sepak Takraw Federation World Cup and this last win further strengthened the men's quadrant team as India's medal hope at the Asian Games 2026.

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