India isn't a country known for producing top-level martial artists, but times seem to be changing. Five-year-old Fateh Singh Gill from Amritsar, Punjab, has emerged as the country's youngest MMA prodigy, having already performed on some of the biggest international stages. Fateh made his country proud by winning a gold medal in Gatka on Skates at the World Martial Art Games 2026 in Pattaya, Thailand, becoming the first child to perform the traditional Sikh martial art on skates. At an age when children in India are usually learning to hold a cricket bat, Fateh is making headlines as a martial artist.

However, this journey started when he was just two years old. Fateh's parents noticed he was special and that his hand movements were mesmerising, so they decided to nurture his interest. Fateh went on to win the World Grand Prix Fit Kid and Mr. Universal Fit Kid titles in Europe when he was just three and a half. Destined for a bright future, he has since performed internationally in both Singapore and Thailand.

Speaking to the Times of India, Fateh's mother, Navpreet Kaur, opened up about her pregnancy with him.

"It was during COVID-19, and I was pregnant with Fateh. My mother told me, 'A mother should do good deeds while she is pregnant; it will reap benefits in the future for her child'," she said.

Those good deeds seem to have made an impact. Navpreet revealed that Fateh would often listen to Gurbani on religious channels, even at two years old.

Speaking about Fateh's father, Navpreet said, "My husband is an athlete who has participated in bodybuilding competitions in Europe. Because he is an athlete, we had similar aspirations for our child."

It was Fateh's father, Ramandeep, who first spotted the boy's talent after noticing the unusual wrist movements in both of his hands. Navpreet said, "Fateh is blessed with special hand movements. When he was two, his father noticed that he had a gifted wrist technique perfect for Gatka-a traditional Sikh martial art. So, he customised a kirpan (a dagger worn by Sikhs) for Fateh, and Fateh started practising with it."

"When Fateh was two and a half, we thought he might go into sports when he turned 10 or 11, but we never imagined he would achieve all this in Sikh martial arts at such a young age."

Fateh's family shared videos of him performing Gatka on social media, catching the attention of an official associated with a European martial arts championship. Soon, Fateh's father began training him for the competition, though the family had to overcome a visa roadblock before Fateh could amaze the world.

"His father trained him for three to four months leading up to the competition in May 2024. As a mother, I brought nappies, food, and other essentials to his training sessions because he was only three at the time and couldn't feed himself." For the family, the child's dedication was reason enough to give him full backing. "For three or four months, this child worked extremely hard. As parents, we had to support him, so we decided that we would not let any situation stop him," she said.

"Until April 2024, there was no issue regarding his visa and no interview had been scheduled. Then, suddenly, an interview was called. We went, but my visa was not approved due to some issues. It was my first time applying, whereas his father had travelled abroad many times before."

Navpreet was heartbroken when her visa was rejected.

"I cried a lot when my visa wasn't approved. I wondered how a mother could leave her young child behind. Although his father is very responsible, a mother is still a mother, and I had never been away from him."

The weather was another concern for the family, given Fateh's young age.

"They were travelling to a place in Europe that was extremely cold and snowy. I was worried about how he would manage, but my husband promised, 'I will be with him, and he won't face any issues.' "

Navpreet ended up watching her son perform via video call.

"I watched on a video call with tears in my eyes, praying to God. When he performed, I cried. Everyone stood up. Nobody there in Lithuania knew what Gatka was. When he finished, everyone asked his father, 'What is this child doing?' They were asking about the sword and all the intricate movements, saying they had never seen anything like it."

"There were children from various countries in the championship, each showcasing something unique. In the end, he was declared the overall champion in his group."

Fateh's parents were stunned when they learned their son had won. This victory opened up even more opportunities for Fateh, who subsequently travelled to another country for a different tournament and won yet again.

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