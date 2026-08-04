Indian sports fans who follow mixed martial arts (MMA) know that a rising star from Jammu & Kashmir is taking the combat sports world by storm. Owais Yaqoob is laying the foundation to become a household name in India, aiming to bring MMA to mainstream television sets across the country-an ambition bolstered by his recent statement victory over Delyan Georgiev, the training and sparring partner of world-renowned UFC champion Ilia Topuria, at BRAVE CF 107.

For the unversed, Topuria, popularly known as "El Matador", is one of the most feared fighters in modern MMA history. He is famous for his ruthless boxing and undefeated run across the UFC's featherweight and lightweight divisions. By defeating a high-caliber training partner who help prepare a world champion like Topuria, Yaqoob sent a clear message that he belongs on the elite global stage.

Hailing from a small village in Pulwama, Yaqoob has swiftly transformed from a regional prospect into a fighter training alongside some of the biggest names in the sport.

Born in 1998 in Murran, a village in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Yaqoob began his athletic journey around 2012 when he picked up Taekwondo and kickboxing. He took to combat sports like a fish to water. His natural talent was undeniable, and through relentless dedication, he honed his skills to win over a dozen national medals across various martial arts disciplines in India. However, as MMA gained global traction, Yaqoob transitioned to the cage, determined to prove himself on the global arena.

Despite his rising trajectory, Yaqoob has remained committed to giving back to his community. In 2015, he established the Lion's Den Martial Arts Academy in Pulwama to support local youth. Over the years, the academy has trained over 200 young athletes, providing them with a platform to hone their skills and find purpose through fitness and martial arts. In the years ahead, the academy promises to develop India's next generation of MMA talent.

Lessons From Debut Defeat

While Yaqoob made waves across the Indian sporting spectrum with his first-round stoppage of Georgiev at BRAVE CF 107, his journey had its share of early hurdles. He made his professional debut in 2023 at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 11 in New Delhi-a tough outing where he lost via a third-round submission.

Rather than letting the defeat stall his career, Yaqoob used it as fuel to address the glaring gap in his skill set: ground fighting and wrestling.

To bridge this gap, he took a high-risk step by traveling to Dagestan, Russia-the world-renowned breeding ground for dominant wrestlers and world champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The intensive training paid off. Yaqoob tightened his wrestling defense and takedown control, returning to the cage with renewed composure. The hard work reflected immediately in a series of dominant victories across India, Kazakhstan, and China.

Yaqoob created history by becoming the first fighter from Jammu and Kashmir to compete and win under the banner of BRAVE Combat Federation, one of the Middle East's premier MMA promotions.

Combining his explosive striking with upgraded wrestling credentials, Yaqoob adopted a far more aggressive approach inside the cage. Instead of leaving fights in the hands of the judges, he began systematically finishing opponents in the opening rounds.

With significant momentum behind him, Yaqoob's eyes remain fixed on the ultimate prize: earning a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster and representing India on the world's biggest MMA stage.

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