Under the leadership of Mrs. Namrata Adani, Advisory Board Member, ISSO, and Founding Director and Promoter of Adani International School, Ahmedabad, the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is entering its biggest season yet. At Adani International School, one of India's leading experiential schools, Mrs. Namrata Adani has championed a holistic approach to education by integrating the IB and Cambridge curricula, giving students a broader worldview and globally benchmarked learning opportunities. Building on that vision, ISSO's network has expanded to more than 630 schools and is expected to engage over 28,000 student-athletes during the 2026-27 season, strengthening India's school sports ecosystem through structured competition, high-performance training, coach education, career guidance and international collaborations.

Over the past two years, ISSO has grown from 440 schools in 2024-25 to 510 schools in 2025-26, and now to more than 630 schools. Student participation has risen from 21,100 to nearly 24,900, and is expected to exceed 28,000 this season, reflecting the growing confidence of schools, parents and educators in the organisation.

Speaking on ISSO's continued growth, Mrs. Namrata Adani said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to discover the transformative power of sport. At ISSO, we are building an ecosystem where young athletes are encouraged not only to compete, but also to lead, learn and grow. The remarkable growth of ISSO reflects the trust that schools, educators and parents have placed in this vision. As we expand our reach, we remain committed to nurturing talent, empowering coaches, creating new opportunities and ensuring that every student has the platform to realise their full potential."

Beyond competitions, ISSO is building a comprehensive sports ecosystem. ISSO IGNITE offers residential high-performance training camps led by nationally and internationally accredited coaches, while ISSO Academy is strengthening India's coaching ecosystem through internationally recognised education and certification programmes delivered in partnership with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy, FIBA, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Kukkiwon.

ISSO has also launched SCORE (Sports Career Opportunities Reimagined), connecting students with universities, industry leaders and sports professionals to explore academic and career pathways in sport. It has further expanded opportunities through its collaboration with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), creating structured pathways for young golfers.

The momentum continues through September 2026, when ISSO will host national championships in Football, Tennis, Chess, Swimming, Judo, Taekwondo, Karate and Badminton, followed by several marquee events during the remainder of the season.

Under Mrs. Namrata Adani's leadership, ISSO is creating a stronger foundation for the future of school sport in India. By combining quality competition with world-class coaching, career awareness and global partnerships, the organisation is helping shape the next generation of athletes, coaches and sports professionals



About ISSO

ISSO, a recognized member of the International School Sport Federation (ISF), serves as the official pathway for students of international curriculum schools in India to participate in ISF World Championships and other international school sporting events. Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the ISF provides young athletes with a platform to compete at the highest level of international school sport. Since 2017, ISSO has also been an approved affiliate pathway for participation in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National School Games, further strengthening opportunities for young athletes to pursue excellence in sport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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