Gujarat has scripted a new chapter in Indian sports, with a record nine athletes and one reserve player earning selection to represent India at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The achievement marks a remarkable rise for the state, which had only three representatives at the 2014 Asian Games. Twelve years later, Gujarat has tripled that number, underlining its emergence as one of India's fastest-growing sporting hubs Calling it a proud moment for the state, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the achievement reflects the long-term investments made in sports development.

"Former Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid a strong foundation for sports in Gujarat through initiatives such as Khel Mahakumbh and the Shaktidoot Yojana. The results of those efforts are now visible. Gujarat is steadily emerging as a global sports powerhouse," Sanghavi said.

The state's sporting success is being credited to sustained investments in grassroots development and athlete support over the past decade. Initiatives introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, including the Shaktidoot Yojana and Khel Mahakumbh, created pathways for identifying and nurturing sporting talent across the state.

The current government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has continued to strengthen that ecosystem through enhanced infrastructure, athlete support programmes and high-performance training.

Highlighting the state's sporting ambitions, Harsh Sanghavi said Gujarat is focused on building a world-class sporting culture.

"Our goal is not just to train athletes but to build an entire ecosystem that enables them to excel on the international stage and bring glory to the nation," he said.

He also noted that Gujarat is preparing on a war footing to develop world-class sports infrastructure ahead of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Over the past decade, Gujarat has consistently increased its representation at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, reflecting the state's steady transformation into a multi-sport powerhouse.

With a record-breaking contingent set to compete in Japan, all eyes will now be on Gujarat's athletes as they look to make their mark on one of Asia's biggest sporting stages. The nine selected athletes represent a wide range of disciplines, highlighting Gujarat's growing contribution to Indian sport beyond its traditional cricketing identity. The contingent comprises a blend of experienced international performers and promising young talent.

The selected athletes are:

Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting

Harmeet Desai - Table Tennis

Manav Thakkar - Table Tennis

Manush Shah - Table Tennis

Aniket Patel - Soft Tennis

Aryan Nehra - Swimming

Ankita Raina - Tennis

Vaidehi Chaudhari - Tennis

Devyani Zala - Athletics (Sprint)

Meanwhile, Jil Desai has been named as a reserve player in tennis.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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