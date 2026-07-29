After inspiring millions through his discipline, wrestling training, and viral fitness challenges, Ankit Baiyanpuria is set for the biggest leap of his career. On August 1, the creator will make his competitive combat sports debut in a Submission-Only Grappling Title Fight against UFC lightweight title contender Arman Tsarukyan at Hype Fighting in Yerevan, Armenia. After years of training, this will be Ankit's first-ever professional fight making the stakes even higher as his debut comes directly in a championship bout against one of the world's top MMA athletes. It's an exceptionally rare opportunity for any debutant, let alone an Indian digital creator.

The matchup is already attracting international attention, with leading combat sports publications such as MMAmania covering the announcement, signaling growing global interest in Ankit's crossover from creator to athlete.

More than just a fight, the bout reflects a larger shift in the creator economy, where digital personalities are increasingly breaking into elite competitive sports. By stepping into an international title fight in his very first appearance, Ankit isn't just testing his own limits he's putting Indian creators on the global combat sports map.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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