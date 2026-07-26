Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya used a visit to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground to underscore India's ambitious bid to host its first Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, saying the country is committed to bringing the world's biggest sporting spectacle to Ahmedabad. Mandaviya, who was in the UK this week for the inauguration of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was greeted for a tour of the world-famous stadium and exhibits including the Prudential Trophy and the Ashes. "The relationship between MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) and India is one of the most important in the game," said MCC Chief Executive and Secretary Robert Lawson, who welcomed the minister to the ground on Friday.

"Cricket holds a unique place in the hearts of millions across India, and there is a deep affection and reverence for Lord's among Indian players and supporters alike. That passion for the game is something we are always proud to celebrate.

"We were delighted to share some of the ground's rich history, from the famous Honours Boards, including the recently added achievements of India's women's cricketers, to iconic pieces of memorabilia such as Sourav Ganguly's shirt and the Prudential Trophy," he said.

Lawson presented Mandaviya, who was accompanied by Indian High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran, with one of the match balls from England's recent ODI against India at Lord's as a "small memento" of his first visit.

"We look forward to continuing to strengthen the longstanding friendship between MCC and Indian cricket," added Lawson.

Rahul Kale, the MCC member who facilitated the visit with the High Commission of India in the UK, expressed great enthusiasm over the evolving India-UK partnership in the sphere of sports.

"From Lord's to every cricket ground in India, the MCC's relationship with Indian cricket stands as a symbol of mutual respect, shared passion, and a commitment to the global growth of the game," said Kale.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh hosted an Indian diaspora reception in Glasgow in honour of the ministerial visit.

"The minister warmly welcomed the community and encouraged everyone to cheer for and support Team India at the Commonwealth Games 2026," the Consulate said.

On Friday, India opened its medals tally at the Games with para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinching a bronze in the men's heavyweight final.

A 123-member Indian team in participating in the Glasgow Games, which opened on Thursday and will run until August 2.

During his UK visit, Mandaviya also reaffirmed India's readiness to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as a "historic, sustainable, and memorable edition" of the sporting fixture. PTI AK AK AH AH

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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