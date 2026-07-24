PadelPark India, India's leading 360-Degree padel ecosystem and the company behind the Indian Padel Tour (IPT), today announces Mercedes-Benz India as the Title Partner of IPT for the 2026-27 season. Partnerships like these have the power to shape the future of a sport. When a global brand that represents excellence, precision and innovation chooses to invest in a growing sporting ecosystem, it sends a powerful message. It validates the vision, strengthens the ecosystem, inspires confidence among players and partners, and reinforces the tremendous potential of padel in India.

Over the past few years, padel has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing sports, driven by expanding infrastructure and rising participation.

Through a structured calendar of Grand Slams, City Opens and Special IP events, IPT provides competitive opportunities for players at every stage of their journey while contributing to The development of India's national ranking ecosystem.

2026-27 Season Highlights

Tournament Count: 19 professional tournaments.

City Footprint: 10 major Indian cities.

Season Timeline: Commences in Mumbai in August 2026 and concludes in Bengaluru in June 2027

Jigar Doshi, Co-Founder, PadelPark India, said, "The Indian Padel Tour was created with a simple ambition: to build the competitive ecosystem that every great sport needs. While participation introduces people to padel, competition inspires them to improve, dream bigger and stay engaged with the sport for years to come. We are proud to welcome Mercedes-Benz India as the Title Partner of IPT. This partnership is not just about supporting tournaments; it is a shared commitment to building the future of padel in India and establishing the country as one of the world's most exciting emerging markets for the sport."

Pratik Doshi, Co-Founder, PadelPark India, added, "The Indian Padel Tour was established to create a structured competitive platform that supports the long-term growth and professionalisation of padel in India. Partnering with a globally respected brand like

Mercedes-Benz India is a defining milestone for the tour, reinforcing the sport's growing stature and potential in the country. Together, we look forward to delivering a world-class season that elevates the player experience, engages a wider audience, and contributes meaningfully to the continued development of India's padel ecosystem."

The partnership was announced alongside the launch of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz India's first electrified AMG E-Class model. Through its multi-year title partnership with the Indian Padel Tour (IPT) 2026-27, Mercedes-Benz India is extending its commitment to performance, innovation and progressive mobility beyond the road by supporting the continued growth of one of India's fastest-growing sports.

Commenting on this, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said,

"For us, performance extends beyond the car and into the experiences we build with our customers and communities, whether that's on a racetrack or, as we've seen recently, on a padel court through our partnership with the Indian Padel Tour. The AMG E 53 HYBRID reflects that same commitment to precision engineering, paired with a highly personalised ownership experience for Indian customers."

As India's premier padel circuit, the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour continues to play a pivotal role in developing the sport's competitive landscape by providing a platform for emerging and established talent while bringing world-class padel to audiences across the country. The partnership with Mercedes-Benz India marks another significant achievement in PadelPark India's mission to build a robust, sustainable, and globally competitive padel community in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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