Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who made India proud by winning a gold medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, has revealed the role star batter Virat Kohli played in her success. Sakshi, who clinched gold in the women's 51kg flyweight category, was part of the Indian boxing contingent that returned home with a historic haul of 10 medals. Following her triumph, Sakshi said that former boxer Vijender Singh was the person who inspired her to take up the sport, but it was Kohli who supported her during a crucial phase of her career.

Speaking to media after returning home, Sakshi praised Kohli for his immense support throughout her journey. She also thanked the former India captain for backing athletes from disciplines beyond cricket.

"I started boxing after watching Vijender Singh, but in my journey, Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot. He has been my sponsor. So I would like to thank him too," Sakshi said.

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Sakshi Dhanda said "Virat Kohli has also supported me a lot throughout my journey. He has been my sponsor & I would like to thank him as well". [IANS]



- A BIG SALUTE TO KOHLI pic.twitter.com/kzJ7N4UJHv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2026

Talking about her performance, Chaudhary delivered a composed display to outclass England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision and claim the women's 51kg gold medal.

"I am feeling very proud after winning the Gold medal...My target was to win the Gold medal for the nation...I thank all the people of my village who supported me throughout the journey," Chaudhary had told ANI.

Manoj Kumar, father of Sakshi Chaudhary, said Sakshi has made the entire nation proud through her hard work and dedication. Expressing confidence in her abilities, he said he believes she will continue her success by winning gold medals at the Asian Games and the Olympics.

"Sakshi has made the entire nation proud...Sakshi worked very hard...I am confident that she will win the gold medal in the Asian Games and Olympics also," Manoj Kumar told ANI.

Sheela, mother of Sakshi Chaudhary, said the family is overjoyed by Sakshi's achievement and expressed gratitude to her coaches for their constant support and guidance throughout her journey. "We are all very happy...Her coaches supported her throughout the journey," she had said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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