The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow saw India reach new milestones. While the country secured its first-time gold medals in judo, the contingent also earned its first-ever silver medal in decathlon. However, it was in boxing where India achieved the unthinkable, as 10 athletes won medals, seven of them gold. During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, the boxers spoke about how their opponents had developed an 'India phobia' due to the dominant performances of the country's pugilists.

PM Modi met India's athletes on Sunday to honour them for their achievements in Glasgow over the preceding fortnight. He engaged in warm conversations with several medallists, including Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Deb, and Sakshi Chaudhary.

During the conversation, Sakshi revealed how the fear of facing Indian boxers spread among competitors, with opponents resigned to losing their chance at a medal as soon as they were drawn against India.

When asked about the squad's performance, Sakshi said, "Everyone was scared of us, thinking, 'We have a fight against India, so we will lose in the very first round and won't even get a medal.'"

#WATCH | PM Modi interaction with CWG 2026 medal winners | PM Modi asks Boxer Lovlina Borgohain about her conversation over the map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow; she says, "We had performed so well; it was the last day, everyone had won, and there were Indians all around.… pic.twitter.com/qqlD6n1h5H — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

PM Modi also asked Lovlina Borgohain whether boxers worldwide had begun to fear India.

She replied, "Definitely, Sir. Everyone was terrified. Gold medals were coming one after another-it felt like a total explosion by the end. The support we receive and the back-to-back competitions we get make a huge difference. Many of our young athletes have emerged from schemes like Khelo India, which is transforming Indian sports as a whole."

PM Modi then asked weightlifter Mirabai Chanu-who completed a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals-why she was moved to tears after securing top spot on the podium.

Chanu replied, "I was overjoyed and deeply emotional. I wept because I had missed out on a medal by just 1 kg at the Paris Olympics, reflecting on everything an athlete endures. Over those four years, I faced constant injuries and personal challenges with great difficulty. So when I stood on the podium, Sir, watching our flag rise as the National Anthem played, I couldn't hold back. The tears just flowed."

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