Boxer Lovlina Borgohain got appreciation for objecting to a distorted Indian flag, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened up about the turmoil she endured in the last four years while some others took the opportunity to share jokes during their light-hearted interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The PM heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Commonwealth Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday and was also attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" Modi asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category silver, in the little over 10-minute video of the interaction shared by his office on Monday.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "We had such a good performance and it was the last day of the Games. It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like it when I saw the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also." The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph. India won 39 medals in the truncated Games to finish fourth. The tally included 13 gold medals, seven of them coming in boxing.

#WATCH | PM Modi interaction with CWG 2026 medal winners | PM Modi asks Boxer Lovlina Borgohain about her conversation over the map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow; she says, "We had performed so well; it was the last day, everyone had won, and there were Indians all around.… pic.twitter.com/qqlD6n1h5H — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he told the Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner.

In his one-on-one chat with Mirabai, who won the 48kg category gold in Glasgow with a Games record lift of 190kg, the PM asked about her breakdown on the podium. He also fed her a laddu during the interaction.

Mirabai said it was a moment of letting go emotions that she had been holding on for the past four years.

"Itne aansu tapak rahe the (So many tears were rolling down)," Modi remarked.

A clearly overwhelmed but smiling Mirabai responded, "I was very happy and emotional in that moment. I was crying because I missed a medal in Paris Olympics by one kilogram. I had faced a lot in these last four years. I was battling injuries and some family problems too.

"There were lot of things. So, these four years were very tough for me. And when I stood on the podium, our flag went up and the anthem played, it was hard to stop myself," the diminutive Manipuri said without getting into the specifics of her issues apart from injuries.

Boxer Narender Berwal, who won the 90kg gold, took the opportunity to share a funny comment that he received from a Pakistani boxer after beating him in the Military World Games of 2015.

"During the 2015 World Military Games, I had a bout with a Pakistani boxer. I won it but when we were together in the medical room for treatment to our niggles, he said to me 'Bhaijan aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narender hai, mujhe Narender naam se nafrat ho gayi hai.' (Brother, you, your coach and your PM are all named Narender. I hate this name now)," he recalled as Modi laughed.

On a more serious note, PM appreciated the efforts of the athletes and called them an inspiration.

"I have been in this house for 12-13 years now and if there is one group that I have met regularly here, it is the athletes because of your efforts to win medals for India and your tradition of scaling new heights.

"Far more than our push to promote sports in schools, it is your medals that inspire people," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade