Gurindervir Singh, who holds the national record, finished second in his men's 100m heat at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday but it was not enough for him to find a place in the semifinal. While he was second behind Jamaica's Rohan Watson in Heat 4, he finished outside the automatic qualification spots with a timing of 10.39 seconds. Across 11 heats, the Indian sprinter finished 28th among 73 athletes. A timing of 10.24 seconds was needed for qualification but he fell short by 0.15 seconds. While 24 positions were there in the semifinals, only 17 were up for grabs with 7 athletes already receiving byes.

As a result, while Gurindervir did finish second in Heat 4, his timing was not among the 17 fastest athletes and as a result, he was eliminated. Meanwhile, winner of Heat 4 - Rohan Watson - qualified with a timing of 10.13 seconds.

The result came as a surprise given the momentum Gurindervir had built heading into Glasgow. In May, the Punjab sprinter had rewritten Indian sprinting history at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, becoming the first Indian man to break the 10.10-second barrier with a sensational national record of 10.09 seconds.

His record-breaking run first saw him breach the national record to 10.17 seconds in the semifinal, surpassing Animesh Kujur's previous mark of 10.18 seconds, before improving it further to 10.09 seconds in the final.

Those performances had established him as one of India's strongest medal prospects at the Commonwealth Games and fuelled hopes of a historic run in Glasgow. Ironically, the 10.09-second effort that made him India's fastest-ever man would have comfortably secured a semi-final berth had he been able to reproduce it on Monday.

Instead, the national record-holder was unable to find his best rhythm on the biggest stage of his career, bringing his Commonwealth Games debut to an abrupt conclusion.

(With IANS inputs)

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