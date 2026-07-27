As India's athletes continue to make their mark at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has shone the spotlight on the people working tirelessly behind the scenes, saying every medal the country wins bears the imprint of its coaches. With India starting its campaign with a medal in para powerlifting, weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Rishikanta Singh Chanambam also achieved record-breaking performances. Usha mentioned that the nation's success comes from years of hard work by coaches who often go unrecognised compared to the athletes they mentor.

"As an athlete, I have always believed that behind every great performance is a great coach. Coaches spend years nurturing talent, building confidence, and getting athletes ready for their biggest moments. They may not stand on the podium, but every medal India wins reflects a coach's commitment and sacrifice. The Indian Olympic Association values their contributions deeply, and we are focused on providing our athletes with strong coaching support," Usha said in an IOA release.

While athletes shine on competition days, coaches spend years laying the groundwork for those performances. Their roles go far beyond technical instruction; they create training plans, recovery schedules, tactical discussions, video analysis, and maintain constant one-on-one interactions to keep athletes mentally focused under pressure. They often act as mentors, psychologists, strategists, and motivators.

India's weightlifting success in Glasgow once again highlighted the importance of this partnership. Chief coach Vijay Sharma, known for guiding Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu to sustained international success, plays a crucial role in India's rise to a weightlifting powerhouse. Alongside him, assistant coaches and support staff work tirelessly to keep athletes physically ready and mentally sharp during the competition.

Across the Indian team, coaching expertise covers every discipline. Athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair leads a skilled group that supports specialists in sprints, middle- and long-distance events, jumps, and throws. Elite athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar benefit from close coordination with their personal coaches.

In swimming, coaches Nihar Ameen and Sandeep Sejwal combine technical knowledge with elite competitive experience to prepare India's swimmers for international racing challenges. Boxing coaches spend hours studying opponents, refining tactics, and giving crucial advice between rounds, where a few words can change the outcome of a tight match.

The same level of detail applies to India's para athletes. Team India's campaign kicked off with a medal in para powerlifting, showcasing the value of careful preparation and strong coach-athlete relationships. Coaches like Jitender Pal Singh offer technical expertise, confidence, and unwavering support to help para athletes excel at the Commonwealth stage.

The IOA has made sure that athletes across all disciplines have backing from experienced coaches and technical staff throughout the Games. They see this investment as essential not just for winning medals but also for athlete well-being, confidence, and long-term success.

--IANS

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