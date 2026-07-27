Commonwealth Games silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar and swimmer Sajan Prakash advanced to the finals of their respective events after impressive qualification performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday. Sreeshankar, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, needed just one attempt to qualify for the men's long jump final. The Indian cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m with a leap of 8.01m in his opening effort, according to ESPN. Athletes who crossed the 8.00m mark or finished among the top 12 progressed to the final. Sreeshankar's effort comfortably secured his place as he eyes an upgrade from the silver medal he won in Birmingham four years ago.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash booked his spot in the men's 200m butterfly final after clocking 1:58.59 to finish second in Heat 2.

The Indian was fourth after the opening 50m before producing a strong middle section to move into the lead at the halfway stage with a split of 56.31 seconds. Home favourite Duncan Scott overtook him in the closing stages to win the heat, but Sajan's time was enough to qualify automatically for the final.

His 1:58.59 was the seventh-fastest time across the three heats, earning him one of the eight places in the final, although it was slower than his personal best of 1:57.09.

The two qualification results boosted India's hopes of adding to its medal tally at the CWG 2026. India have won four medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games so far. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu claimed the country's only gold in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, while Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg) and Muthupandi Raja (men's 65kg) secured silver medals in weightlifting. Jhandu Kumar opened India's account with a bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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