Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 60kg boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games after defeating England's William Hewitt by a 4-1 points decision in the round of 16, on Monday. The 26-year-old Indian produced a composed performance against the English boxer, winning four of the five judges' scorecards. Judges 1, 2, 3 and 5 awarded Sachin a 29-27 victory, while Judge 4 favoured Hewitt with a 29-27 scoreline.

Sachin dominated the contest with consistent scoring across the three rounds.

He won the first two rounds on four judges' cards before securing the overall verdict despite one judge scoring the bout in Hewitt's favour. The Indian then sealed the win despite a point deduction in the final round.

The victory puts Sachin one win away from a CWG medal as he next faces Botswana's Treasure Moremi in the quarters. Moremi defeated Lesotho's Toka Litabe in another last-16 contest by a 3-2 split decision.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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