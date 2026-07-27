Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5, Live Updates: After securing three medals on Day 4, India will look to add more to their tally on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The spotlight will be on the Indian boxing contingent, with four boxers, including former World Youth champion Sachin Siwach, set to compete. India will also be in medal contention in athletics, artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, swimming, and para athletics. Meanwhile, 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar is set to compete in the men's long jump qualification event. (India's Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:

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