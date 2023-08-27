The Indian men's 4x400m relay team will be competing in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday (Monday in India). The team qualified for the final with a new Asian record. The quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 2:59:05 to finish second overall in the heats at Budapest. The Indian men's 4x400m relay team broke the Asian record of 2:59.51, which was set by Japan at the world championships in Oregon last year.

When will India be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

India will be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday, August 27 (August 28 according to Indian Standard Time).

Where will India be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

India will be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

What time will India be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships?

India will be competing in the 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023 from 01:07am IST onwards (Local time 09:37pm).

Which TV channels will broadcast India's 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

India's 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India's 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023?

India's 4x400m relay final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema app and web.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)