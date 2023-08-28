Neeraj Chopra stunned the entire country with the gold medal in the javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday. The 25-year-old became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the prestigious tournament. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.17m and 87.73m and defeated Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who finished at the second place. Wishes have been pouring in from all over the country and the Indian cricket fraternity also did not shy away from congratulating Neeraj.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.88.17 mtrdoor Bhaala phenkaand a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra. The mega run continues."

Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.



88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues .pic.twitter.com/9TOFl4P6uM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir praised Neeraj and called him a "diamond". "Gold for our diamond!" wrote Gambhir.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev wrote on his Instagram story, "Kudos Neeraj - Our gold medallist who has finished in the top three since 2020."

Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.

Chopra, who had become the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships. Before him, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

With PTI inputs