Avinash Sable will be competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase event in the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium on Saturday. For the athlete, it would be an opportunity to make up for a disappointing Olympics, wherein he finished at the 11th spot. The showpiece is spread over two days for the first time and the field features top athletes from all continents, including an unprecedented number of Olympic medal winners, who will be vying for the top honours in 32 disciplines. Notably, this will be his maiden appearance in the Diamond League season finale.

It is also for the first time that a Diamond League finale features two Indians.

Sable finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points from two meetings. But four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- pulled out, allowing him to sneak inside the top 12 cut-off.

When will Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final take place?

Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final will take place on Saturday, September 14 (IST).

Where will Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final be held?

Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final will be held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Advertisement

What time will the Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final start?

Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final will start at 12:39 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final?

Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final will be telecast live on the Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final?

Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event at Diamond League Final will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs