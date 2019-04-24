 
Asian Athletics Championships: PU Chitra Wins Gold In Women's 1500-Metre Final

Updated: 24 April 2019 20:48 IST

The 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, being held in Qatar's Doha, will come to an end on Wednesday.

PU Chitra has qualified for the IAAF World Championships by virtue of her gold medal © AFI

PU Chitra has won the gold medal in the 1500-metre women's race at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships being held at Doha in Qatar. She recorded a timing of 4 minutes and 14:56 seconds.

Dutee Chand won the first medal for India on Wednesday, managing a season best of 23.24 seconds in the 200-metre sprint final to win a bronze medal. She started off the blocks a little sluggishly but came up with an explosive burst of speed in the last 25 metres to force a photo finish and eventually her way onto the podium.

Dutee's time was just 0.001 seconds quicker than the 4th place sprinter and it was only when the giant screens at the Khalifa Stadium showcased the final standings that Dutee got confirmation that she had won the bronze, then breaking into a smile. She had finished just outside the medal places -- at 4th and 5th -- in the women's 100-metre sprint and the 4*100-metre relay earlier at the meet.

At the end of the third day's action on Tuesday, India had been placed at third spot in the overall medals tally, behind Bahrain and China, with two gold medals, five silver medals and six bronze medals.

India's gold medals were won by half miler Gomathi Marimuthu and shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor on Monday.

More to follow...

Highlights
  • PU Chitra has won India's third gold medal at the 2019 AAC
  • Dutee Chand earlier won bronze in the 200-metre final on Wednesday
  • China and Bahrain are ahead of India in the overall medals tally
