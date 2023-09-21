The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, one of the most-awaited events on the Indian athletics calendar, is back with its seventh edition - and it promises to be bigger and better. This year's marathon, scheduled on 26th November, will start and finish at the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park, Paldi, on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Registration for the marathon will open on 21 September. The participating categories of Adani #Run4OurSoldiers are the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km run and the 5 km run. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), will have Dave Cundy, Vice-President and Technical Director, AIMS, as the Race Director. Mr Cundy, Australia's most experienced marathon director, has been the Race Director of the Canberra Marathon for 30 years and for the Sydney Olympic marathons too.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon presents everyone the chance to not only win a medal but also a window to donate for the welfare of the armed forces and the nation. Helping streamline the efforts is philanthropy partner United Way India. The participants can choose to support causes like welfare of the armed forces, healthcare, education, livelihood, environment, sustainability, disaster relief and rehabilitation, diversity, equality, inclusion, and NGO capacity building. Runners can engage in fundraising by selecting Charity Bibs, which allocates a portion of the proceeds to the chosen causes.

At the marathon, the Indian Army will display some of its most impactful weapon platforms to inspire the youth to join the armed forces. The marathon, which has seen registrations increase every year, promotes not only a healthy lifestyle but also paves the way for elevating the lives of many around the country.

"We are very proud to bring to you the seventh edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Over the years, it has acquired a unique position for itself. It is truly an example of grit, teamwork, and determination. The fact that it is well-loved shows how invested the people of Ahmedabad are in helping and standing with the armed forces. This enthusiasm and love, coupled with increasing participation from other states, keeps us going and helps us make this marathon bigger and better every year," said Mr Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

"My best wishes to all the runners, as we come together in honour of our brave soldiers. Every step you take embodies their spirit and sacrifice", said Major General SS Virk GOC 11 RAPID, Indian Army.

"I am absolutely thrilled to take on the role of Race Director for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023. The redesigned route, inspired by the world's most renowned marathons in cities like London and New York, now winds through the heart of our vibrant city. I eagerly anticipate the enthusiastic participation of Ahmedabad's running community in this exciting event," said Dave Cundy, Race Director, Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023.

About Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

The marathon, an initiative of the Adani Group, is an expression of solidarity towards the bravehearts of India's armed forces. The marathon took its inaugural stride in November 2017 and completed its fifth lap in November 2021. It has earned runners' affection for offering one of the most picturesque routes in the world. The race categories include full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run. The races, which attracted nearly 20,000 participants in the first two editions, saw over 17,000 participants in the third and fourth editions. Post-Covid, the Ahmedabad Marathon was the first to organise a physical event by devising time-slot based systems that permitted over 8,000 runners to participate in 2021 over two days while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

In 2022, the Ahmedabad Marathon made it to the 'Global Marathon Event List - AIMS World Running', Ahmedabad's only run to be featured on this global list.

The "#Run4OurSoldiers" campaign is its distinguishing feature. It presents a unique opportunity for participants to pay tribute to our soldiers. More than 1,000 defence personnel participate in the run every year. A major portion of the proceeds goes for the welfare of the armed forces.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.