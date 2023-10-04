Rinku Singh has made a name for himself with his explosive brand of batting and that was once again in display during the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final match against Nepal on Tuesday. The left-handed batter came out to bat at No. 6 and ended up scoring 37 runs off just 15 deliveries with the help of 2 boundaries and 4 sixes. Rinku started his innings on a positive note and looked dangerous as he slammed sixes off Abinash Bohara and Rohit Paudel in consecutive overs. However, the true hard-hitting performance came in the final over of the Indian innings as Rinku Singh took on Nepal fast bowler Abinash Bohara and ended up slamming two boundaries and two sixes in the over.

Explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed seven sixes in a sublime maiden T20 century as India's men opened their first Asian Games campaign with a 23-run defeat of gutsy Nepal.

Pakistan also reached the semi-finals, crushing Hong Kong by 68 runs with experienced all-rounder Khushdil Shah taking 3-13.

With superstars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at home for the one-day World Cup beginning on Thursday, India, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 team, have a second-string squad in Hangzhou.

But it is still formidable, packed with promising youngsters who have excelled in the Indian Premier League and a host of players with international experience.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Jaiswal's masterful 100, from 49 balls, plus late fireworks from Rinku Singh (37 not out) and Shivam Dube (25 not out) helped them to 202-4.

Nepal had bludgeoned a record 314-3 against Mongolia in the qualifying rounds, but they could only manage 179-9 in reply, with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each.

(With AFP inputs)