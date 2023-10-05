Indian women's team defeated China 2-1 but the men's side lost to Thailand and Phillipines in its group in regu event of sepaktakraw competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. In women's regu preliminary event, India lost their first Group A match to Vietnam 0-2 (16-21, 10-21) in just 33 minutes but made a comeback beating hosts China 2-1 (8-21, 21-17, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium. In men's regu preliminary event, India faced two straight defeats, going down 0-2 (12-21, 10-21) to Thailand before losing 0-2 (21-23, 17-21) to Philippines. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

The men's team will lock horns with Myanmar in the Group B match on Friday.

The top two teams from each group in both the men's and women's events will enter the semi-finals.

The men's regu team won a bronze medal in Jakarta 2018, which remains India's best performance at the Asian Games.

Sepak takraw, or kick volleyball, is a sport that is played with the feet, knee, head, and chest.

India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

Seven-time champions India on Thursday set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan in the men's kabaddi competition after topping their group following an unbeaten run in the Asian Games .

India first thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals and assure a medal and then notched up a 56-28 win over Japan in their last league match to top group A.

India will next face Pakistan, who finished second in Group B. Against Chinese Taipei, India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period.

Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team.

Later in the day, India led by 24 points at halftime against Japan.

Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar combined to take down Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam stole a touchpoint.

In kabaddi, the two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals since the 2010 edition at Guangzhou.

India were bronze medallist in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

