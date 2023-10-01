Indian men's and women's teams produced a fine effort to register easy wins over their rivals in the third round of the chess competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. The top-seeded men's team comprising GMs D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna beat Kazakhstan 3-1. The women's side, which is seeded second here, crushed Indonesia 3.5-0.5 for a third straight win. The India No.1 D Gukesh scored his first win of the event, beating GM Rinat Jumabayev.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

On the second board, Praggnanandhaa won with the black pieces against GM Alisher Suleimenov.

Harikrishna, playing his first match, secured a solid draw against IM Nogerbek Kazybek while Erigaisi drew IM Ramazan Zhalmakhanov.

The Indian women were all over the fourth-seeded Indonesia, with Koneru Humpy, D Harika and Vantika Agarwal posting wins while R Vaishali drew her game.

Advertisement

After Humpy and Vantika's scored wins over Medina Warda Aulia and Ummi Fisabiullah respectively, Harika defeated WGM Dewi Ardhiani Anastasia Citra to seal the match.

Vaishali settled for a draw against WIM Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite as India swept to victory.

Meanwhile in a surprise result in the men's section, Iran stunned second-seeded China 2.5-1.5 while a strong Uzbekistan team eased past Vietnam 3-1.

In the women's event, top-seeded China thrashed Thailand 4-0 for a second victory after having been held by Uzbekistan in round one.

Advertisement

India women lose to China

The Indian women were knocked out of contention for the Round of 12 stage in volleyball in the ongoing Asian Games with a defeat at the hands of defending champion China on Sunday.

The Indians were outplayed, as the Chinese team raced to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 triumph.

It was the second group stage loss for Indian team, having lost 1-3 to North Korea in the opener.

As a result, the hosts and North Korea have made it to the Round of 12 from Group A, while India will now move to Group G, where it will take on Mongolia in the semi-finals of Classification for 9-12.

The Indians had finished in tenth place in the previous edition in Jakarta 2018, while their best performance came in Delhi 1982, where they had finished sixth.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)