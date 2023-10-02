The Indian men's cricket team will kick-start its Asian Games 2023 campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is playing the quarterfinal match directly, thanks to its T20I ranking. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in their Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals. India will be led by Gaikwad as the senior men's cricket team is currently preparing for the Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5.

When will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

Where will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match be played?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be played at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

What time will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match start?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Where can I watch India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Quarter-final match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)