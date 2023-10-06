India men's hockey team will be taking on Japan in the final match of the men's hockey event at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated South Korea 5-3 in the semi-final match and sealed the finale berth. Team India has been unbeaten at the Asian Games 2023 and topped the Pool A with wins in all five of their group matches. On the other hand, Japan defeated hosts China 3-2 in the semi-final. They finished at the second place in Pool A points table, where they only lost against India.

When will the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final be played?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final will be played on October 6, Friday.

What time will the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final start?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final will start at 4:00 PM IST

Where will the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final be played?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final be available?

The live streaming of India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final be available?

The live telecast of India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023, Men's Hockey Final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)